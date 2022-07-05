Pantanal: Son of Tenório doesn’t hide cruelty and thinks of killing Maria Bruaca: “Without showing”

In the next chapters of wetlandTenório (Murilo Benício) will hire a professional killer to take the life of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), in addition to the family of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira). That’s because, according to information from TV News, the land grabber will find out about his wife’s affair with the pawn.

Always on the sly, the bad character will call Solano (Rafa Sieg) to do the job. Renato (Gabriel Santana), who by now will have landed in the biome, will quickly discover the true reason for the henchman’s arrival. The boy’s reaction, however, will be unexpected.

“You came to get Bruaca and the little piece of shit that horned him“, concludes Zuleica’s son (Aline Borges). Afterwards, the jagunço will answer and ask the boss for respect. “I’m not disrespecting anyone. I’m just saying he didn’t need to hire you for this. If he asked, I would have done it for free. And without showing“, says Roberto’s brother (Cauê Campos).

After being reprimanded by the bandit, who will think it is a joke, the paulistano will shoot the following: "If you think so [que é brincadeira]it's because you don't know me".