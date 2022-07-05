Pantanal: Zé Leôncio gives a “class” against homophobia and the internet reacts to the scene with applause and memes: “What a scene!”

The name of Zé Leôncio, played by Marcos Palmeira in “Pantanal”, gained prominence on social media this Monday (04) due to the real class that the character gave on issues related to homophobia. In the chapter shown tonight, the farmer questioned his pawns after Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) leaves his house after being mocked by the other employees of the place.

Angry to hear the news and get scolded by Mariana (Selma Egrei), Zé Leôncio arrives at the shed and finds his workers, asking why nobody stopped Zaquieu from taking the punt. Hearing the laughter of his employees, the farmer reacted by remembering when Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) called Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) a “flozô”pejorative nickname to designate homosexual people.

“It was out of ignorance,” he said, hearing from Tiberio (Guito) and the other pawns that no one there is used to with “those kind of people”. Zé Leôncio then countered: “So it’s good for the people here to get used to it! What you do has a name and isn’t called a joke… It’s called homophobia. And it’s a crime,” he said, ending the matter.

Web reactions: “Ally”

Zé Leôncio’s lines shook the internet as soon as the chapter aired. The overwhelming majority of the public on social media applauded the attitude, which differs greatly from the way the issue of homophobia was treated in the original telenovela, aired in 1990, which made great use of language that today is considered offensive to minorities.

“Zé Leôncio learned… but we can’t always count on a teacher’s class. When there is no Mariana available in the room, we know where the calluses are”, said one of them. “What a scene, my friends!!! What a scene. For the first time in this second part of the telenovela that I agree with Zé Leôncio” said another. “Excellent adaptation of the issue of homophobia on top of Zaquieu and with the Zé Leôncio learning his lesson with Mariana’s scullion and passing it on to the pedestrians. Scene required. The novel only improves when changes are made. They just need to realize that”, commented a third. See more reactions and memes: