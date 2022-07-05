Parallel dollar hits record and stock market falls 3% in Argentina

The blue dollar price reached 280 pesos in the country, and the S&P Merval index fell by 3.38% this Monday (4.Jul.2022)

The blue dollar (parallel) reached 280 pesos in Argentina and the country’s Stock Exchange fell by 3.38% this Monday (4.Jul.2022).

The deterioration in the markets of the neighboring nation was registered after the resignation of the Minister of Economy of Argentina, Martín Guzmán. The country is experiencing an economic crisis. Guzmán left the government after conflicts with Vice President Cristina Kirchner. She advocates greater intervention to mitigate the effects of the country’s economic crisis on the lower-income population. The now ex-minister says he has “deep conviction and confidence” in its more moderate economic view.

The government of Argentina appointed a new Minister of Economy on Sunday (3.Jul.2022). Then an employee of the Ministry of the Interior, Silvina Batakis was chosen to occupy the post.

The parallel currency was priced at 239 pesos at the July 1st rate. It went up 41 pesos in 1 day. At 13:15 GMT, the blue dollar decelerated to 268 Argentine pesos, but still registers a high of 29 pesos.

Hover your cursor on the chart below to view the values:

The S&P Merval, the main index of the Argentine Stock Exchange, fell by 3.38%, at 87,005 points. At 1 pm, it was down 1.01%, to 89,142 points.

Argentina’s inflation rose 5.1% in May. As a result, the country’s price index was 60.7% in the 12-month period. This is the highest value in 30 years. The May variation beat that of April, which had already been the highest since 1992.

Silvina will have the job of calming the markets amid political friction between President Alberto Fernández and his deputy, Cristina Kirchner. In a report, the newspaper Clarinsaid that he is 53 years old and has worked in the public administration of Buenos Aires since 1992.