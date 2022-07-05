Patricia Kisser battled the same cancer that killed Chadwick Boseman

Businesswoman Patricia Perissinotto Kisser, wife of Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser, faced the same disease that killed “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman. Patricia had been battling colon cancer for about a year and died last Sunday at age 52.

Boseman was diagnosed in 2016, when the cancer was already at an advanced stage. He died in 2020, aged 43, after battling the disease for four years, leaving his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward.

Colon cancer is the third most common cancer in Brazil, according to the Inca (National Cancer Institute) and affects men and women indistinctly. Symptoms include the presence of blood or mucus in the stool and abdominal cramps.

Tributes

Recently, Andreas had dropped out of Sepultura’s European tour to closely monitor Patricia’s health situation. He published a tribute to the woman on social media.

“I just have to thank you for the privilege of having had Patricia in my life. My girlfriend, my wife and my best friend! My north, my inspiration and the best experience of life”, wrote the musician in the publication.

In addition to Andreas, Patricia also leaves three children: Yohan, Giulia and Enzo.

Patrícia was godmother of Theo, son of Sandy and Lucas Lima. The singer also made a post honoring her friend on social media.

“I don’t know very well what is the lesson that life is trying to teach us with your departure so, so premature. There was still a long way to go for us to live together. This feeling doesn’t leave me”, said the singer.

Celebrities such as João Gordo, Sarah Oliveira and Serginho Groisman also mourned Patrícia’s death.