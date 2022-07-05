Patricia Perissinotto treated colon cancer; understand the disease







Andreas Kisser and his wife, Patricia Photo: Reproduction Instagram / @andreaskisser

Andreas Kisserband leader Gravereported this Sunday, 3, the death of his wife, Patricia Perissinotto, 52 years old. She had three children, was godmother to the son of Sandy and fought a colon cancer.

On social media Patricia did not talk about her health condition. On the contrary, her last post was a tribute to Valentine’s Day to Andreas. “The path is much lighter with you by my side”, wrote the matriarch, at the time, in the Instagram.

According to the National Cancer Institute (INCA), the type of cancer that Patrícia treated is one of the most common in Brazil and affects about 40,900 people in the country, 20,500 men and 20,400 women (2020). The number of deaths is 20,200, with 9,800 men and 10,300 women, according to the 2020 Cancer Mortality Atlas.

“Colorectal cancer is nothing more than a tumor that develops in the large intestine. It is in second place in the ranking of the most frequent malignant tumors, in addition to being the one that kills the most in the country, both for men and for women” , explains Renata D’Alpino, oncologist and specialist leader in gastrointestinal tumors at Grupo Oncoclínicas.

What are colon cancer symptoms?

Often the tumor is only discovered late, when more severe symptoms appear. Among them are anemia, constipation or diarrhea with no apparent cause, weakness, gas and abdominal cramps, and weight loss.

According to physician Renata D’Alpino, although blood in the stool is an initial indication that something is not going well in health, many people tend to credit this occurrence to other conventional causes, such as hemorrhoids. As a result, they end up postponing the search for counseling and carrying out specific tests.

“This makes many people only discover the cancer in advanced stages”, he explains.





How to prevent colon cancer?

Experts recommend health surveillance and “active screening” frequency. From the age of 50, in particular, the chance of having abnormal tissue increases to 18% to 36%. colon cancer cause. This poses a higher risk of malignant tumors.

According to physician Renata D’Alpino, the main form of diagnosis and prevention is through the colonoscopy, in which a flexible tube with a camera at the end is introduced into the intestine. The images reveal the presence of alterations and even allow the removal of abnormal tissue.

“This procedure is capable of identifying more serious and silent problems, such as the case of cancerin addition to Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis”, he comments.

In Brazil, the Ministry of Health recommends screening for colon and rectal cancer from the age of 50 in the adult population, but there are countries that already guide the reduction to 45 years.

How to treat colon cancer?

As in other cases, the earlier the diagnosis, the greater the chances of cure. O colon cancerincluding, can be avoided in the pre-cancerous phase, through the removal of polyps [tecido anormal] by colonoscopy. With the procedure, it is possible to prevent the development of cancer.

In different cases, when cancer is diagnosed, in fact, there are two types of treatments that can be performed. The first are local treatments, such as surgery, radiotherapy, embolization and ablation, which act directly on the primary tumor or isolated metastases, without affecting the rest of the body. The others are systemic treatments, such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy or targeted therapies, which can be performed via oral drugs or via inlections in the vein.

*With editing by Estela Marques.