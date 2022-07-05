Paulo André shares click and gives spoiler of what’s coming in Lady Night: “for those who didn’t know”

The athlete and former BBB Paulo André will participate in the program Lady Night, on Rede Globo, presented by Tatá Werneck

On the night of this Monday (04), after making an appearance in the stories of your personal profile Instagram beside Pedro Scooby and Douglas Silva in the studios of Rede Globo, Paulo Andre shared on feed of the social network two sequential photos in which he appears showing his look program recording lady nightpresented by Tata Werneck.

Earlier, PA had shared the stories of your friend Pedro Scooby in which the trio formed by Scooby, Paulo André and Douglas Silva appear moving in the transports of the studios Globe: “Nothing has changed guys, nothing has changed, understand? We come back and the house is here quiet. Check no more 100 days? plus 100? left? BBB 23!”friends joked.

The athlete and former BBB took the opportunity to give a spoiler what’s to come: us stories yours Instagram guys, Paulo Andre shared behind-the-scenes footage from program lady night. In the recorded videos, he appears playing drums on the show’s stage with the band from lady night and with the son of Pedro Scooby, Sun and captioned: “for those who didn’t know haha”.

At the feed of InstagramO former BBB 22 participant shared two clicks in which he wore a black and white short-sleeved shirt over a plain white t-shirt, and to complete the look, Paulo Andre wore black and white shorts. In the records, the olympic medalist appears adjusting herself in the mirror in her dressing room and in the backstage corridors.