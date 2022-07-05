PEC dos Auxílios wins “special procedure” to pass the Chamber before recess

Three months before the elections, the federal government is racing against time to approve, in the Chamber of Deputies, the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) for Auxílios, which creates social benefits and expands existing programs, through the opening of R$ 41.25 billion in extraordinary credits, and institutes a state of emergency until the end of the year.

The proposal is one of President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) bets to improve his approval ratings, especially among the lower-income electorate – a band in which ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) comfortably leads –, and gain competitiveness in the dispute for another mandate in the Planalto Palace.

But, so that the effects of the measures can be felt by the electorate as soon as possible, the government wants to see the PEC of Auxílios promulgated by the National Congress by July 17, when the parliamentary recess begins. This will require a different procedure for the proposal, much faster than the natural course of matters of this nature.

If the narrow window is missed, the appreciation of the text will be delayed from August 1st, which would delay the implementation of the measures and could further compromise the voter’s perception of the impacts of the benefits.

The PEC dos Auxílios increases from R$ 400.00 to R$ 600.00 the value of the monthly installments paid by Auxílio Brasil and eliminates the line of beneficiaries of the program, currently estimated by the Ministry of Citizenship at 1.6 million families.

It also increases the amount paid with the gas allowance, in order to guarantee the purchase of a cylinder every two months for an audience of 5.86 million families. And it institutes the “truck voucher” for autonomous transporters, in the amount of R$ 1,000.00 per month.

During the proceedings in the Federal Senate, an emergency aid was also included for duly registered taxi drivers until May 31, up to a limit of R$ 2 billion, in addition to a device that ensures budget supplementation of R$ 500 million to the Alimenta Brasil program. All measures are valid only until the end of 2022.

The PEC has an estimated fiscal impact of R$ 41.25 billion, spending through extraordinary credit, that is, outside the spending ceiling – a fiscal rule that limits the growth of public expenditure to the evolution of inflation in the previous year.

The expenses circumvent the so-called golden rule of public finances, which says that the National Treasury cannot borrow to finance current expenditures. And they also escape electoral legislation, which prohibits the granting of non-scheduled benefits in an election year, except in situations of declaring a state of calamity or emergency.

The “natural” rite of a PEC

Proposed Amendments to the Constitution (PECs) are the types of proposition with the most complex processing in the Brazilian legislative process.

In the Chamber of Deputies, the natural flow involves analysis of the admissibility of the matter by the Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Commission (CCJC), to assess whether the text does not violate fundamental clauses of the Magna Carta, such as the federative pact; direct, secret, universal and periodic voting; the separation of Powers; and the individual rights and guarantees of citizens.

After this initial stage, the proposal goes to a special committee for merit analysis, which can modify the version originally presented. The collegiate has at least ten plenary sessions to vote on an opinion on the text.

Once the committee phase is over, the PEC is discussed and voted on in plenary. As in the Federal Senate, approval depends on the favorable votes of 3/5 of the federal deputies (that is, at least 308 of the 513 members of the legislative house), in two voting rounds.

It is worth remembering that the Internal Regulations of the Chamber of Deputies also determine that there be an interstice of five sessions between one round of voting and another, a period that can be waived upon approval of a request by parliamentarians in plenary.

If the text has been modified during the discussion by the deputies, it must return to the Federal Senate. By rule, both houses need to approve the same version of the text for it to be enacted and go into effect.

The PEC goes from one house to the other (the so-called ping-pong) until it is voted on without differences in merit. It is also possible to have “sliced” enactment, contemplating only the points voted in common by deputies and senators.

As it is a PEC, the text is not subject to any control by the Executive Power. This means that, if he does not agree with the proposal or with specific points in the text, President Jair Bolsonaro does not have the instrument of veto in this case.

government strategy

Less than two weeks before the parliamentary recess, the government depends on an accelerated processing of the PEC dos Auxílios so that the benefits reach the end in July.

For this, it counts on the help of Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber of Deputies, who has already signed an order to attach the proposal to the Biofuels PEC, which was already more advanced in the legislative house.

By joining the two proposals, the parliamentarians will make the PEC on Benefits skip steps in its regular process, using the deadlines already met by the PEC on Biofuels.

Another strategy to speed up the matter was to appoint the same rapporteur for the Biofuels PEC for the new proposal, deputy Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE).

The chairman of the Committee on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Oliveira Maia (União Brasil-BA), believes that it would be possible to vote on the admissibility of the matter as early as Tuesday (5). That’s if the opposition doesn’t ask for a visa to postpone the process.

If there is no agreement with the opposition, Maia believes that the proposal could only be analyzed in the commission on Friday (8) – which would further shorten the calendar for the merit analysis stages in the matter.

After the CCJC, there would be the vote in the special committee, which could take place between the middle of this week and the beginning of the next, and the two rounds of voting in plenary, which would need to take place before Friday of next week (15).

According to the Internal Regulations of the legislative house, a PEC must be analyzed by a special committee in at least ten sessions. Parliamentarians, however, recall that the PEC of Precatórios, approved by the National Congress at the end of 2021, went straight to the plenary after Arthur Lira decided to combine the proposal with another that had already passed in a special commission.

This, however, does not mean that it will be easy days for the federal government to approve its “goods package” at the end of the legislative work.

(with State Agency)

related