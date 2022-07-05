PEC Kamikaze: Ministry of Economy tries to hold inclusion of new benefits in proposal

BRASILIA – O Ministry of Economy sees no room for increased spending with the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that increases spending on social benefits until December. The strategy is to try to secure the inclusion of new concessions in the House vote with the support of government leaders.

In the Chamber, the proposal of the rapporteur of the PEC, the deputy Danilo Forte (União-CE)is to create a Gasoline allowance for app drivers. This measure, however, is considered difficult to implement because of the absence of a registry and the risk of fraud. Forte assesses that there is room to increase the cost of “PEC Kamikaze” to up to R$ 50 billion. A change in the PEC in the Chamber would require a new vote in the Senate. The government wants to guarantee the increase in the Brazil aid and the gas valley already this month, which is considered difficult by the technical area.

The text of the PEC approved by the Senate and which is now being processed in the Chamber already foresees a cost of R$ 41.2 billion. This value will be outside the spending ceiling, the rule that limits expenditure growth to inflation.

The rapporteur Danilo Forte, when talking about the limit of R$ 50 billion given by the minister of Economy, Paulo Guedesfor the package that boosts social benefits less than three months before the election, forgot to take into account the loss of revenue with the exemption of gasoline and ethanol.

The loss of revenue of R$ 17 billion with the reduction to zero of PIS/Cofins and Cide on the Gasoline it’s the ethanol raises the impact of the package on government finances to R$ 58.2 billion, which is above the ceiling set by Guedes.

as revealed the Estadãothe government has extra revenue – in the amount of around R$ 54 billion and R$ 56 billion – to boost social benefits, with R$ 17 billion being an additional reinforcement of the payment of dividends by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES). In addition to this payment of dividends from BNDES for 2020 and 2021, the basket of extra revenues includes a reinforcement of dividends from Petrobras referring to the profit of the second semester and from other state-owned companies and another R$ 26.6 billion already deposited by Eletrobras as a result of of the company’s privatization operation.

This revenue will serve to offset the impact of the Kamikaze PEC, in which the measures were included, and maintain the same fiscal deficit trajectory forecast for 20222 before the government’s decision to increase spending in an election year. The profit of state-owned companies alone in 2021 was R$ 187 billion.

The estimated hole in the federal government’s accounts is around R$ 65 billion at the end of 2022, the same trajectory expected now with the extra revenues. Therefore, the attempt by the Ministry of Economy to contain further increases.

‘Cheap’

Despite the increase to R$ 41.2 billion in off-ceiling expenses, the economic team estimates that the impact is a third smaller than that of another proposal that was on the table since last year to contain the increase in fuel prices. This proposal foresaw the creation of a stabilization fund of R$ 120 billion, with funds from the Treasury that were left outside the ceiling, to contain the fluctuation of prices.

Guedes and his team have always been against this fund, which, in Congress, is called a stabilization account. This fund would be permanent.

As the PEC measures to increase and create aid are temporary (until December 31), the assessment by the Ministry of Economy is that the negative impact of the PEC on public accounts will be reversed more quickly, as occurred with the increase in spending during the pandemic.

Data presented by the Ministry of Economy last week showed that, even with the strong fiscal worsening that occurred in 2020 due to increased spending to combat the effects of Covid-19, the level of public debt expected for the years 2021 and 2022 is similar to the level projected before the pandemic. According to the published document, the downward trend in indebtedness is consistent and is not based on the effects of the “inflationary surprise” to increase collections. For the government, the deterioration of gross debt with the covid-19 pandemic was quickly reversed.