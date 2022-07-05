PEC ‘Kamikaze’: more than a thousand mayors articulate a contrary demonstration – Politica

More than a thousand mayors go to Congress against ‘PEC Kamikaze’ (photo: BRAZIL AGENCY) The National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM) organizes the presence of more than a thousand mayors from all over Brazil in the National Congress, on Tuesday (5/6), in Brasilia, to mobilize against proposals that impact the collection of municipalities. According to the CNM, the arrival of the mayors in Brasilia guides the fight against “serious agendas”.

The negotiations between managers and congressmen will take place in the midst of discussions for voting on the PEC “Kamikaze”, which boosts aid and creates social benefits, with an impact of R$ 41.25 billion.

According to the note, the latest estimates by the Confederation indicate that, between increases in expenses and a reduction in revenues, municipalities could lose around R$ 250 billion a year. The still does not consider the budgetary impacts of the PEC.

The mayors’ meeting will begin in the morning at the CNM headquarters in Brasília. later, they address Congress. The administrators will provide parliamentarians with a mapping with the impact of the measures for each municipality.

“Our role is to provide transparency. Let the government and Congress contest this number and say that it is not true”, says CNM president Paulo Ziulkoski. “The PEC from hell, PEC Kamikaze, whatever its name, who pays that bill from January onwards?” he continued.

According to Ziulkoski, on the eve of the elections, the CNM wants to draw attention to the high cost for the finances of the places where they intend to be reelected. an attempt to put pressure on to stop the progress of measures that have not yet been approved.

mining municipalities



According to the president of the Mining Association of Municipalities (AMM) and mayor of Coronel Fabriciano, Dr. Marcos Vincius (MDB), more than 300 mayors from Minas are expected to mobilize the CNM.

“(Let’s) put an end to these atrocities that are being committed to the public coffers in Brasilia, where, irresponsibly, both in the Senate and in Congress, they are creating expenses for the municipalities without income”.

According to Marcos Vincius, the PEC can generate a collapse in public coffers. “We are going to Brasilia to warn our deputies, our senators, because it is even sad. Missing a day of service in our municipalities, to alert our deputies about the barbarity they are doing in public management.”