PGR wants to hear former presidents of Petrobras and BB about alleged interference by Bolsonaro | Policy

The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, also defended that the former president of Banco do Brasil Rubem Novaes be heard.

The Attorney General’s Office manifested itself in the STF by order of Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, who is the rapporteur of a request by Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) to investigate an exchange of messages between Castello Branco and Novaes in a group.

Former Petrobras president claims to have messages that would incriminate Bolsonaro

At a given moment, Castello Branco even said that the corporate cell phone he returned to the company contained messages and audio that could incriminate the president. Jair Bolsonarobut did not say which crimes.

In Castello Branco’s statement, the PGR wants to clarify:

which messages and audios from the corporate cell phone he had and which, specifying their content, could “incriminate” the president;

what dates, circumstances and contexts were forwarded or received;

in addition to explaining why he did not present them to the competent authorities at the first possible opportunity.

In Novaes’ statement, the PGR wants to clarify:

the history of contact with the former president of the state-owned company;

the nature of the conversation;

if you know and can detail the alluded messages;

the alleged facts and types of crime to which Roberto Castello Branco allegedly reported.

The conversation between the two, who held their respective positions at the beginning of the government, was due to a complaint by Novaes regarding criticism that Castello Branco was making against Bolsonaro.

Charged by Novaes in the closed group of messages, Castello Branco countered saying: “If I wanted to attack Bolsonaro, it was not and is not for lack of opportunity. Every time he produces a crisis, with losses of billions of dollars for his shareholders ( Petrobras), I am insistently invited by the media to give my opinion. I do not accept 90% of them (invitations) and, when I speak, I try to avoid attacks”.

According to Lindôra Araújo, it is necessary to deepen the case before deciding whether there are elements for an investigation.

“The elements presented so far do not contain sufficient ministerial conviction for the initiation of the requested investigation. However, the dialogue maintained and of a content not denied by the interlocutors raises further clarifications that can guide investigative measures that are not hasty or reckless ”, he wrote.