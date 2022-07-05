Piquet Says He Sees “Nothing Wrong” With Hamilton’s Racist Speech | formula 1

Invited last Saturday to the Le Mans Classic, a biennial vintage car event at the Circuit de la Sarthe in France, Nelson Piquet spoke out for the second time about the racist and homophobic comments against Lewis Hamilton. This time, however, the former pilot contradicted his own apology made earlier by stating that he did not say anything wrong. The three-time world champion justified the use of the term “neguinho” by also adopting it for “white friends”, and also guaranteed not to care about the accusations.

– This is all bullshit, I’m not racist. There’s nothing, nothing I said wrong. The (term) I used is a very soft word, we even use it with some white friends – said Piquet, in an interview with “Motor Sport Magazine”.

The former F1 driver, who was called upon to drive a 1970 Porsche 914/6 GT at the event in question last weekend, further played down the case:

– I really don’t care, it doesn’t interfere with my life. I’m here with my friends, we’re having fun, that’s all.

However, Piquet became the target of public actions for which the request for compensation is R$ 10 million, in addition to a complaint to the Public Ministry. The MPDFT’s Nucleus to Combat Discrimination (NED) confirmed the receipt of the complaint, which is still under analysis, but did not provide details of the accusation.

The case gained worldwide notoriety at the beginning of last week, when an excerpt from an interview with Piquet at the end of 2021 was released on the internet. In the clipping, he refers to Hamilton as “neguinho” at least twice when evaluating the crash of the Briton with Max Verstappen – son-in-law of the three-time champion – in the last edition of the British GP.

The Brazilian even released a note about the episode; despite apologizing, he lightened the weight of the term used – which he considers a “colloquial expression”. In the same week, another excerpt from the same interview was published by the Grande Prêmio portal. In this one, the three-time champion repeats the racist expression and still has a homophobic speech, in addition to offending former drivers Keke and Nico Rosberg.

“Keke? He was a b… It had no value. It’s just like his son (Nico) won a championship, the little black guy (Hamilton) must have been “giving more c…” at that time and it was kind of bad “, said the former pilot.

Doctor in Law and author of the book “Racismo Recreativo”, Adilson Moreira explained that terms like the one used by Piquet, although they are part of Brazilian colloquial language, are adopted to diminish black people. The specialist also detailed that racism acts as a mechanism that segregates racial minorities on the margins of society, even making use of language to morally disqualify a people.

Hamilton is the first and today the only black man on the current F1 grid, as well as being the only one with victories and titles in the history of the category that already had, in 2016 and 2017, the German Pascal Wehrlein – holder in Formula E currently.

Piquet still claimed that his lines were distorted, and although he initially said that the accusations of racism did not harm him, he later admitted that he had problems:

– I used that word almost a year ago, in an interview, and they made it up. It caused me some problems, but to be honest, I don’t really care.

Newly named honorary citizen of Brazil, the seven-time Mercedes champion reposted a fan who asked, ironically, “who is Nelson Piquet?”. Afterwards, he asked for mentality changes in Portuguese and ended the posts demanding effective actions against discrimination in sport.