PL provides priority for exams approved by the SUS

The Bill (PL) 1751/2022 is being processed in the Chamber of Deputies, which assures the candidate approved in a public contest the priority in carrying out the medical exams required by the public notice in the Unified Health System (SUS).

According to the document, the proposal seeks to minimize the bureaucratic obstacles experienced by the approved person who depends on the SUS for medical examinations. The intention is to accelerate the candidate’s access to the tests, since the deadlines required by the contests are usually short.

The project has four articles and, if approved, it will be valid for public tender notices from the Direct Administration, Municipalities, Foundations, Public Companies and Mixed Economy Society.

In case of non-compliance with such measures (after project approval, of course), the establishment’s agents will suffer administrative sanctions.

But it is worth emphasizing that, although it provides for priority in the exams of those approved, the project emphasizes that the service cannot cause damage to the care of patients considered a priority by legal determination or medical recommendation.

The text is authored by deputy Felipe Carreras (PSB/PE), in partnership with state deputy Gleide Ângelo (PSB/PE). Look:

At the moment, as indicated by the website of the Chamber of Deputies itself, the project is awaiting the designation of rapporteur in the Social Security and Family Commission.

Check out the entire content of the document!

