PM arrested for sister’s death has functional license seized and weapon possession suspended

The Military Police confirmed, this Monday, that they had seized the functional card of soldier Rhayna Oliveira de Mello, arrested in the act last Saturday for the death of her sister, merchant Rhayna Oliveira de Mello. With the apprehension of the document, carried out by the Internal Affairs Department of the corporation, the police officer’s carrying of a weapon is temporarily suspended until at least the conclusion of the investigation or until a contrary decision by the Justice. The crime took place after an argument between the two women at a gas station in the Camarão neighborhood, in São Gonçalo, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio.

The murder was caught on security cameras at the gas station. Between the arrival of the two sisters at the establishment and the moment of the shooting, only seven minutes passed. According to a witness who had access to the video, the footage shows the soldier and Rhayna arriving at the post at 7:55 am. Moments later, the two argue at the bathroom door, outside the gas station.

Then the two go separately to the toilet and, when they return, they find themselves in the disabled car wash area. There is a new discussion and, according to testimonies given at the Homicide Police Station in Niterói, São Gonçalo and Itaboraí (DHNSGI), the PM punched her sister in the head. Rhayna reacted and knocked the cop down.

At 8:02 am, according to what was found by the police, Rhillayne got up, took out a Glock pistol that belongs to the PM and fired several shots. One of them hit the victim, who couldn’t resist the wound and died. This Monday, the wall facade of the gas station bathroom was still pierced by one of the bullets. The PM was arrested in the act by her husband, who is also a police officer and was at the scene.

The autopsy report carried out on the corpse of merchant Rhayna Oliveira shows that she died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest. In the document from the Legal Medical Institute (IML), it is pointed out that she suffered internal bleeding, in addition to pulmonary and vascular injuries after being shot by her sister.

Sister of the PM, Rhayna was 23 years old, and leaves a 3-year-old son Photo: Reproduction

According to the report, signed by the coroner Carlos Eduardo Jandre Boechat and to which EXTRA had access, the bullet from the point 40 pistol belonging to the Military Police Department was found in the victim’s right dorsal region. Professor of Forensic Medicine at the University of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj), Nelson Massini says that, because the bullet had hit heart vessels, causing severe hemorrhage, Rhayna’s death occurred quickly, in less than ten minutes.

In the examination report at a place where the corpse was found, criminal expert Fabiano de Souza Gomes claims to have collected five cases of point 40 caliber ammunition, two of them being next to Rhayna’s body and the rest scattered around the place, in addition to an ammunition approximately three meters from the victim. At the scene, containers normally used in the bottling of narcotics such as cocaine and a broken alcoholic beverage container were still found.

This Sunday, while undergoing a custody hearing at the José Frederico Marques Public Jail, in Benfica, in the North Zone of Rio, Rhaillayne had his arrest in the act converted into preventive. In his decision, Judge Antônio Luiz da Fonseca Lucchese rejected the opinion of the Public Defender’s Office, which requested the granting of provisional release, with the application of precautionary measures different from prison.

“With regard to converting the arrest in flagrante delicto into preventive, this magistrate understands that the arrest is necessary and proportionate, a reverence date for the defensive understanding (…) Evident, therefore, the contours of gravity of the facts. In this light, everything indicates that the restoration of the custodian’s freedom generates an offense to public order, thus considering the feeling of security, promised constitutionally, as a guarantee of the other rights of citizens ”, he wrote.