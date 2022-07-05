PM says Russians should pay for reconstruction

The cost of rebuilding Ukraine after Russia’s invasion could reach $750 billion and wealthy Russians should help cover the cost, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Monday.

“We believe that the main source of recovery should be the confiscated assets of Russia and Russian oligarchs,” he told a conference in the Swiss city of Lugano, citing estimates that frozen Russian assets are worth between $300 billion and $500 billion.

“The Russian authorities unleashed this bloody war. They caused this enormous destruction and they must be held accountable for it.”

Image: UOL Art

Also at the Ukraine Recovery Conference, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Union will establish a central platform to coordinate reconstruction efforts and also help consolidate Ukraine’s status as a candidate for EU membership, something the EU agreed to last month.

“Since the start of the war, the European Union has mobilized around €6.2 billion ($6.48 billion) in financial support,” von der Leyen said. “And… more will come. We will substantially engage in mid- and long-term reconstruction.”

After years of working closely with Ukraine, von der Leyen said Europe has a special responsibility and strategic interest in helping the country.

“The Kremlin’s goal is the military, political and economic destruction of Ukraine,” she said. “They want to undermine Ukraine’s very existence as a state. We cannot and will not let that happen.”