PM shoots sister to death and is arrested by her husband: see what is known and what remains to be clarified | Rio de Janeiro

rhaillane PM of the 7th Battalion (São Gonçalo), 30 years old, the author;

PM of the 7th Battalion (São Gonçalo), 30 years old, the author; Rhãyna 23 years old, the victim;

23 years old, the victim; Thaillanepregnant.

Patricia mother of the three;

mother of the three; Leonardo husband of Rhillane;

husband of Rhillane; Gabrielfather of Thaillane’s son.

Why did Rhaillane kill Rhãyna?

In testimony, Rhaillane said he had discussed with Rhãyna and shot in the sister’s chest, after exchanging physical aggressions. The fight and fatal shooting were witnessed by Leonardo and Gabriel and reported to the police.

Until the last update of this report, however, no one had detailed the reasons for the fight.

The confusion at the gas station was not the only one of the night. Rhaillane had quarreled with Thaillane and her mother hours before, she stopped by the house to get the gun and fired a shot into the air when she was stopped at a bar.

How many shots did Rhãyna take?

Forensics found a gunshot wound to the chest and a projectile lodged in Rhãyna’s body.

The witnesses stated, however, that Rhaillane shot Rhãyna several times.

Did Rhaillane confess to the crime?

The PM said he had been drinking all night and only remembering the shooting. She also reported trying to help Rhãyna and seeing her sister become unconscious.

Rhãyna was killed at a gas station in the Camarão neighborhood, in São Gonçalo, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio, on Saturday morning (2).

The PM’s husband and brother-in-law saw it all. Staff at the post also testified.