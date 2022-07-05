POCO F3 surprises and defeats new F4 GT in test with games

Who said that a new smartphone is always more powerful than the previous generation? Well, generally speaking, it usually is. But some glitches in terms of optimization can offer unusual results, like this one discovered by youtuber Golden Reviewer. In it, he paired the new POCO F4 GT — the rebranded version of the Redmi K50 Gaming — with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 against the previous generation, the POCO F3 and its Snapdragon 870 chipset.

And well, except in terms of temperature and power consumption, the older model did much better than the newbie. When playing a game like Genshin Impact, the newest phone starts at around 57 FPS and drops to as low as 6 FPS at certain points, with an overall average of 38.5 FPS.