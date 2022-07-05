Police recover Felipe Melo’s car stolen after game; Witzel’s office represents player

The police recovered the Mercedez Benz GLE of Fluminense player Felipe Melo, taken by bandits on Saturday night, when the athlete was returning from Maracanã with his family after a game. The vehicle, valued at around R$700,000, was found hours later, abandoned on Avenida Guanabara, in Penha Circular, near the Kelson’s favela and taken to the 22nd DP (Penha) which is investigating the case. The registration at the police station was made by the office of former Rio governor Wilson Witzel, who is representing the tricolor.

According to the incident report, in addition to the car, the thieves also took several expensive items, such as bags and suitcases from brands such as Luis Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent, a Bulgari ring with diamonds, Ipads and cell phones. Also according to the incident report, the bandits used violence against the victims.

Felipe Melo returned from the game and was with his family Photo: PHOTO MAILSON SANTANA/FLUMINENSE / Agência O Globo

According to the record, the vehicle in which the player was with relatives was intercepted by the bandits, around 7 pm, on Avenida Brasil, at the height of Piscinão de Ramos. The vehicle was pursued and closed by another unidentified car with an unmarked license plate. According to the report, four people armed with pistols descended from it.

Also according to the police record, after the violent approach and with the use of serious threat, the bandits announced the robbery and demanded that the occupants leave the Mercedes. The victims’ personal belongings were taken by the gang, including six iPads and four cell phones.

Saturday night had everything to be just a celebration for the player. Felipe Melo returned from Maracanã, shortly after the tricolor’s 4-0 victory over Corinthians.

Police carried out an operation in Favela Kelsons on Monday morning, but have not confirmed whether it has anything to do with the incident. Information on the identity of the robbers and the next steps in the police investigation was also not released. Felipe Melo has not yet commented on the robbery.