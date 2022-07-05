Police recover Felipe Melo’s car taken by thieves

Police recovered Felipe Melo’s car, a Mercedez Benz GLE valued at R$700,000. Fluminense’s steering wheel was stolen after Saturday’s game, at Maracanã, against Corinthians, for the Brazilian Championship.

According to the newspaper O Globo, the vehicle was abandoned on Avenida Guanabara, in Penha Circular near the Kelson’s favela and taken to the 22nd DP (Penha) which is investigating the case. The registration at the police station was made by the office of the former governor of Rio, Wilson Witzel, who is representing the player.

According to the incident report, in addition to the car, the thieves also took several expensive items, such as bags and suitcases from famous brands such as Luis Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent, a Bulgari ring with diamonds, Apple iPads and cell phones. Also according to the bulletin, the bandits used violence against the victims.

According to the record, the vehicle in which the player was with family members was intercepted by the bandits, around 7 pm, on Avenida Brasil, at the height of Piscinão de Ramos. The vehicle was pursued and closed by another unidentified car with an unmarked license plate. According to the report, four people armed with pistols descended from it.

Also according to the police record, after the violent approach and with the use of serious threat, the bandits announced the robbery and demanded that the occupants leave the Mercedes. The victims’ personal belongings were taken by the gang, including six iPads and four cell phones.