Polium One, first NFT game console, is announced

The NFT games market, despite the discussions, should continue betting on games and with something new. Polium announced Polium One, “the world’s first multi-chain console” that supports multiple blockchains on the market. The promise is to deliver high quality games when it launches in 2024.

The company responsible for the video game prepared it with a system capable of making several transactions with cryptocurrencies. On the controller, facilities such as a player’s fingerprint reader and a button to quickly access the wallet will be implemented. Check out the visual concept of the device:

According to Polium, only four people are handling the production of the hardware at the moment. About the processing power of the Polium One, they promise to deliver a video game capable of displaying 8K HDR resolution at 120 FPS — with ray tracing right.

The Polium One has already received a lot of criticism

Everything that involves NFTs in the gaming world generates a certain amount of controversy – you must remember the case involving Ubisoft. It was no different with Polium One. Complaints have already taken over the company’s Discord channel, which has promised to show a prototype in November.

We will show the prototype in a live on YouTube and we will have a trusted influencer to present it to you. The prototype will prove that the console will run games on different blockchains and be built in different programming languages.

Another negative response about Polium One was about the logo design. Netizens began to draw comparisons with the Game Cube. Look:

“Hey could I copy your homework?* “Sure, just don’t make it obvious” https://t.co/ddDznOPqaR pic.twitter.com/IthtigNIOZ — Dan Entwistle (@Garcian_Smith) July 4, 2022

Hi could I borrow your work? Sure, but don’t make it so obvious.

In response, Polium said the following:

We do not copy the Nintendo Game Cube logo. There are multiple companies that use a similar logo. But we will illustrate a new one, which will be original.

Did you like the company’s proposal? comment. While you’ve read this far, be sure to check out our Google News page, huh. Click here to access!