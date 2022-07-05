Pope Francis counters resignation rumors: ‘Not really’

Pope Francis said in an interview published by Reuters on Monday that he had no intention of stepping down as his predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict 16.

A few weeks ago, due to constant health problems and changes in his schedule, rumors about the matter gained strength in the Vatican. In addition, a visit scheduled for August 28 to the Italian city of L’Aquila, where Pope Celestine V was buried after resigning in 1294, has also added to speculation. The resignation took place on August 29 of that year.

“At the moment, I don’t think about resigning. All these coincidences made some think that this ‘liturgy’ is ready. But that never crossed my mind. Not at the moment, not at all,” Francis told the agency.

Asked if current health problems could make him change his mind, Jorge Mario Bergoglio said that could be taken into account if health made it “impossible” to continue in his ministry. “But we don’t know, God will tell,” he added when asked if he had any idea when that might happen.

Francis was also asked about rumors about his health, including whether he had been treated for cancer for about a year since he underwent colon surgery for diverticulitis.

“The operation was a great success, but if I have [câncer]the doctors didn’t tell me anything”, he joked. For Reuters, the Catholic leader defined the comments as “court gossip”.

About his current knee problem, the Argentine explained that he does not want to have surgery because he would need to have general anesthesia and, after the colon operation, he suffered from negative side effects.

Francis said he has a “small fracture” after making a false step while one of the ligaments in his right knee was inflamed. “I’m fine, I’m slowly getting better,” he added, saying he’s getting laser treatment at the site.

Because of this injury, the head of the Catholic Church is only moving around in a wheelchair even in the Vatican and has canceled several appointments from his schedule.