Price of a liter of milk soars and is close to R$ 10; what explains? | Economy

Tânia Rêgo/Agência Brasil The liter of milk has seen a price increase of 20% this year

The price of milk has jumped in recent weeks and, in some supermarkets, there are already brands selling the liter for R$ 9.49. But, after all, why is milk so expensive? And when should prices start to sag?

This year, since January, long-life milk was 28.5% more expensive, according to IPCA-15 data, which measures inflation until June 15th. In the last 30 days alone, the increase was 3.45%, well above the average for food in the period, which rose only 0.25%.

The dry winter period traditionally causes milk prices to rise, because pasture is scarcer, harming milk production. This year, La Niña, a weather phenomenon that accentuates the dry season, and the soaring prices of fuel and fertilizers, due to the war in Ukraine, accentuated the rise in milk.

Enter the Brasil Econômico channel on Telegram and stay on top of all the news of the day. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal



Natália Grigol, a milk researcher at the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea), at Esalq/USP, adds that production costs have been on the rise in the last three years, leading many ranchers to leave the activity or reduce investments.

“As a result, the production structure is now facing difficulties to increase the supply (of milk), and producer prices have been rising since January. Both concentrated feed (feed) and forage (pasture) are affected by the high fuel and fertilizers”, he explains.

In the field, according to data from Cepea, the amount paid to the milk producer has already risen 20.6% this year.

In Rio de Janeiro, the price of long-life milk already reaches R$ 9.59 in some supermarkets, as in the case of the Parmalat brand bottle sold in the South Zone.

In São Paulo, at Carrefour, there are prices that exceed R$ 7.00, such as Piracanjuba whole milk at R$ 7.09 and Cemil at R$ 7.39.

“For a box of whole milk that I used to buy for R$5, now I have to pay almost double. At home, we have four children who drink milk, but the way it is, I’ll have to get a calf. It’ll be cheaper.” , joked retired teacher Maria de Lourdes Vianna, a resident of Rio, while shopping at a supermarket last week.

In addition to milk, derivatives of the product also rise strongly. Cheese rose 10.25% and butter, 9.53% in the first six months of the year alone.

André Braz, coordinator of the price survey at Fundação Getulio Vargas, believes that from August onwards, with the return of the rains, milk prices tend to refresh.

“The winter in Brazil is marked by cold and little rain. This low rainfall does not contribute to the flowering of pastures. The cattle cannot find food and, due to this situation, the volume of milk temporarily decreases”, says André Braz.