Protest against supermarket prices goes viral: ‘Bolsonaro’s fault’

In addition to social networks, the protest went to supermarkets and streets – (credit: Reproduction Redes Sociais)

The constant increases in the prices of products in supermarkets led Brazilians to start a demonstration against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on the internet.

The phrase “everything is expensive and it’s Bolsonaro’s fault” went viral on social media this Monday (4/7) with publications criticizing measures to fight inflation and improve the economy.

The protest went online, and users posted pictures of the slogan on posters, bags and supermarket shelves.

Liter of milk R$ 10 reais, kilo of coffee R$ 30 reais. The supermarket ‘became’ an airport. It’s all expensive and it’s the fault of those who voted and still support Bolsonaro. — Pedro Ronchi (@PedroRonchi2) July 4, 2022





In addition to products in supermarkets, Brazilians complained about the price of clothes and petroleum products, such as gasoline and cooking gas.

SPREAD THIS VIDEO! This is the indignation of the Brazilian people! Nobody can take it anymore. IT’S ALL EXPENSIVEpic.twitter.com/PHHlzRyZnf — abocadelobo ???????? (@abocadelobo) July 4, 2022





I don’t let anyone forget who’s to blame here!! IT’S ALL EXPENSIVE AND BOLSONARO’S FAULT pic.twitter.com/LkhQQwpqxQ — Be Moreira ?????‍???? (@Beminas1) July 4, 2022



