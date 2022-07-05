Protest against supermarket prices goes viral: ‘Bolsonaro’s fault’

posted on 04/07/2022 18:06

In addition to social networks, the protest went to supermarkets and streets


In addition to social networks, the protest went to supermarkets and streets – (credit: Reproduction Redes Sociais)

The constant increases in the prices of products in supermarkets led Brazilians to start a demonstration against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on the internet.

The phrase “everything is expensive and it’s Bolsonaro’s fault” went viral on social media this Monday (4/7) with publications criticizing measures to fight inflation and improve the economy.

The protest went online, and users posted pictures of the slogan on posters, bags and supermarket shelves.


In addition to products in supermarkets, Brazilians complained about the price of clothes and petroleum products, such as gasoline and cooking gas.



