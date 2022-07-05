Protest against supermarket prices goes viral: ‘Bolsonaro’s fault’

In addition to social networks, the protest took to supermarkets and streets (photo: Reproduction Social Networks)

The constant increases in the prices of products in supermarkets led Brazilians to start a demonstration against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on the internet.

The phrase “everything is expensive and Bolsonaro’s fault” went viral on social media this Monday (7/4) with publications criticizing measures to combat inflation and improve the economy.

The protest went online, and users posted pictures of the slogan on posters, bags and supermarket shelves.

Liter of milk R$ 10 reais, kilo of coffee R$ 30 reais. The supermarket ‘became’ an airport. It’s all expensive and the fault of those who voted and still support Bolsonaro. %u2014 Pedro Ronchi (@PedroRonchi2) July 4, 2022

“This is the indignation of the Brazilian people! Nobody can take it anymore”, commented a user on Twitter.

In addition to the products in supermarkets, Brazilians complained about the price of clothes and petroleum products, such as gasoline and cooking gas.

The guy maintains the policy of increasing fuel prices throughout his government and now wants to deceive people on the eve of the election. The genocidal deception has an expiration date. It only goes until October. The people in the silly. It’s all expensive and it’s your fault bolsonaro! %u2014 Glauber Braga (@Glauber_Braga) July 3, 2022 In other publications, in addition to questions about Bolsonaro’s management, profiles ask for the return of Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) to the presidency of the Republic.

