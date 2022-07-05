Protest against supermarket prices goes viral: ‘Bolsonaro’s fault’

In addition to social networks, the protest took to supermarkets and streets (photo: Reproduction Social Networks)

The constant increases in the prices of products in supermarkets led Brazilians to start a demonstration against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on the internet.

The phrase “everything is expensive and Bolsonaro’s fault” went viral on social media this Monday (7/4) with publications criticizing measures to combat inflation and improve the economy.

The protest went online, and users posted pictures of the slogan on posters, bags and supermarket shelves.

“This is the indignation of the Brazilian people! Nobody can take it anymore”, commented a user on Twitter.

In addition to the products in supermarkets, Brazilians complained about the price of clothes and petroleum products, such as gasoline and cooking gas.

In other publications, in addition to questions about Bolsonaro’s management, profiles ask for the return of Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) to the presidency of the Republic.

politicians

Politicians joined the demonstration, such as the pre-candidate for the government of Sergipe, Rogrio Carvalho (PT). Senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE) shared a video of a man criticizing the price of food.

The Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB) also joined the protest.

