Rains leave more than 66,000 people dead and out of their homes in three northeastern states | Pernambuco

passes from 66 thousand the number of homeless and homeless people by the rains that hit Rio Grande do Norte, Pernambuco and Alagoas since July 1st. The data were accounted for with state governments. As of this Tuesday (5), six deaths have been confirmed. There are also two others accounted for by municipalities.

In Alagoas alone, at least 56 municipalities declared a situation of emergency and six died as a result of the rains. The total number of people affected exceeded 56,000 on the night of Monday (4), with 47,651 displaced and 8,830 homeless (see video above).

In Pernambuco, the state counted at least 33 municipalities affected by the rains, with 22 cities in an emergency situation. In all, there are 1,413 homeless and 8,318 homeless, according to data released this Tuesday morning.

O government of Pernambuco has not officially accounted for deaths due to storms. However, the body of a 20-year-old man was found this Tuesday (5th) in Jaqueira, in Mata Sul; and, on Sunday (3), an elderly man died after trying to unclog drains in Iati, Agreste. There is still at least one man missing.

In Rio Grande do Norte, Natal, Parnamirim, Touros, Ceará-Mirim, Extremoz and São Gonçalo do Amarante declared public calamity. The state government did not release a detailed balance of homeless and displaced persons, but counted approximately 3,000 people directly or indirectly affected by the intense and recurrent rains since Friday (1st).

Bahia, Piauí, Maranhão and Paraíba did not register storms with homeless and displaced persons in this month of July.

Winter, which officially started on June 21, is a period of rain on the coast in part of the Northeast, but the Pernambuco Water and Climate Agency (Apac) explained that there are factors that contribute to the storms, such as the East and or La Nina.

East Waves, also called East Wave Disturbances, are disturbances in the wind and pressure field that act in the tropical belt of the terrestrial globe, in an area of ​​influence of the trade winds, which move from the coast of Africa to the east coast. from Brazil.

Why is it raining so much? Understand

In practice, what happens is the formation of rain clouds due to the circulation of wind currents that come from the African continent, pass through the ocean and reach the Northeast of Brazil. At the beginning of July, they mainly affected Pernambuco, Alagoas and Rio Grande do Norte.

This same phenomenon caused heavy rains in several cities of Pernambuco between the end of May and the beginning of June, causing the death of 130 people in landslides of barriers, floods and other occurrences related to the storm.

*With information from Cau Rodrigues (g1 AL) and Fernanda Zauli (g1 RN).