Rapporteur in the Chamber of the PEC of Elections says he will keep Senate text to speed up payments | Policy

Discussed three months before the elections, the PEC increases the value of Auxílio Brasil (from R$400 to R$600), doubles the value of Vale-gás and creates a specific aid of R$1,000 for truck drivers (read details further below).

In all cases, the benefits end in December of this year.

The decision favors President Jair Bolsonaro and meets the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). The idea is to use the story to boost the president’s popularity on the eve of the election. A change in the text would force the proposal back to the Senate, delaying the payment of benefits.

“We have the pressure of the work schedule, due to the Chamber’s calendar, which has to finish everything by July 15th. And we have the demand and the need of the hungry population, which is in need of Emergency Aid and the gas voucher and that has the pressure of social commotion. Given these two facts, changing the text creates more difficulty”, said the rapporteur.

This Monday (4), Forte even said that he intended to remove from the text the device that declares a state of emergency and also include application drivers as beneficiaries, which displeased the government.

He explained that, in the case of Uber and transport apps, there is a lack of effective registration on the part of companies, which makes it difficult to pay the aid.

“Given these difficulties and given the state of social commotion we are experiencing and the issue of need, given the offer of aid, I think it is more prudent for us to speed up the vote, and that means a shorter schedule”, said Forte.

On excluding the state of emergency from the text, Forte said he will keep the expression and add the term “state of social commotion”.

“In the Constitution, there is no nomenclature ‘state of emergency’. There is a state of calamity, a state of war and a state of social commotion. In the electoral law, there is a state of emergency. To meet both norms, we can add a state of emergency and social commotion. , because legally you are well grounded”, he explained.

The text provides until the end of this year:

Brazil Aid: expansion from R$400 to R$600 per month, registration of 1.6 million new families in the program (estimated cost: R$26 billion);

Truckers: creation of a R$ 1 thousand "voucher" (estimated cost: R$ 5.4 billion);

Gas voucher: Increase of R$ 53 for the value of a cylinder every two months — the current average price of a 13-kilo cylinder, according to the ANP, is R$ 112.60 (estimated cost: R$ 1.05 billion);

Free transport for seniors: compensation to states to provide free public transport for the elderly, already provided for by law (estimated cost: R$ 2.5 billion);

Taxi drivers: benefits for duly registered taxi drivers until May 31, 2022. The total value of this measure will be up to BRL 2 billion;

Feeds Brazil: transfer of R$ 500 million to the Alimenta Brasil program, which provides for the purchase of food produced by family farmers and distribution to food insecure families, among other destinations;

Ethanol: Transfer of up to R$ 3.8 billion, through tax credits, to maintain the competitiveness of ethanol over gasoline.