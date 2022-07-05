Manaus/AM – Two weeks after announcing the departure of Garantido, toada lifter Sebastião Jr released the word and criticized the president of Boi, Antônio Andrade.

On video, Sabá, as he is affectionately called by fans, rebutted Andrade’s interview, where he comments on the departure of the toadas lifter and says that Sabá wanted to be the only toadas lifter of Boi Garantido. In addition, Andrade goes so far as to say that he did not go to the investigation because he wanted to talk to Sabá.

Disgusted, Sabá says that he even took R$ 25 thousand reais out of his own pocket to represent the Garantido and that in May, Andrade would have received R$ 6 million but he would not have bought fireworks and bought “scrotum” allegory for the Arena, in addition to not pay Israel Paulain, David Assayag and other items.

Sebastião Jr lets go of the verb and exposes the president of Garantido: ‘he received R$ 6 million and did not pay anyone’ pic.twitter.com/Yun3uX2lG6 — Portal do Holanda (@portaldoholanda) July 5, 2022

Earlier, the singer reposted the video of Andrade’s interview on his social media and called him a liar.