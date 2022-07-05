Red Dead Redemption 2 receives unofficial support from FSR 2.0; see the comparison with DLSS

Community-created mod increases the game’s performance and maintains its image quality

Known as a game capable of challenging the potential of the most powerful hardware available today, Red Dead Redemption 2 Gained Unofficial Support for AMD’s FSR 2.0. Created by the fan community, a mod replaces the game’s DLSS features with alternative upscale technology, with the promise to combine good visual quality with performance gains.

Available for free download on Nexus Mods, the mod created by the modder RealIndica has inspirations from another similar mod for Cyberpunk 2077. The mod made by PotatoOfDoom1337 for CD Projekt RED’s open world experience served as basis for creating the solution that brings FSR 2.0 to the Rockstar Game titles.

According to RealIndica, Red Dead Redemption 2’s performance gains are similar to those provided by DLSS, but they bring an advantage: they do not require the use of a GPU from the RTX line to work. He also explains that your implementation can bring bugs that will be fixed by PotatoOfDoom1337 and the community, as their only work was creating a specific loader for the game.

Video compares mod improvements

Shortly after the mod was released, the MxBenchmark PC channel made a video comparing the gains brought by FSR 2.0, the game running without upscale techniques and with DLSS 2.4 turned on. While the results brought by the modification show “blurred” visuals compared to the other solutions, the frame rate per second offered by it remains quite high.

At the time, the mod offered by RealIndica offers two quality filters: performance and Qualitywith the second preserving more of Red Dead Redemption 2’s visuals. In addition to downloading some files, the installation process requires modifying some values ​​in the game documents and option for DirectX12 as an execution API.

– Continues after advertising –

So far, neither Rockstar nor AMD gave no indication that the game might receive a native update to take advantage of FSR 2.0. Using a game implementation process that can take up to four weeks to complete, the technology has shown surprising in games where it arrived natively and promises to bring several future performance gains to titles developed on Unreal Engine 4 and 5.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: WCCFTech