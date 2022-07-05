Region confirms second case of monkeypox – 04/07/2022



Thainá Lana

From the Diário do Grande ABC







04/07/2022 | 18:30





The Grande ABC today confirmed the second case of monkeypox. The patient is from São Bernardo and has no history of travel abroad, like the other infected, according to information from the Secretary of State for Health. He is currently in isolation at home and his health is stable. The case is being followed up and monitored daily by the municipal primary care department.

The first occurrence of the disease in the region was recorded at the end of June in Santo André. The 36-year-old patient showed the first symptoms of the disease after returning from a trip to Europe and tested positive for the virus in a private hospital in the Capital. According to the city hall, the citizen was released from home isolation last Friday and is in good health.





In total, the State has 53 confirmed cases, 46 in the Capital, two in Indaiatuba, one in Cajamar, one in Itapevi, one in Santo André, one in São Bernardo and another in Vinhedo. As clarified by the health portfolio, all patients are progressing well and are monitored by the epidemiological surveillance of their respective municipalities, with the support of the state government.

The secretariat also reinforces that the Monkeypox virus is part of the same family as smallpox and the current outbreak does not have the participation of monkeys in the transmission to humans. Transmission occurs between people and the current outbreak has a prevalence of intimate and sexual contact transmission.