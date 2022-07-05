Renato Freitas is again a councilor of Curitiba

The day after the inauguration of the alternate Ana Julia Ribeiro, a preliminary injunction by the judge Maria Aparecida Blanco de Lima, this Tuesday (05), returned the mandate to councilor Renato Freitas (PT), impeached by the plenary of the Chamber for breach of parliamentary decorum, after the House Ethics Council concluded that he disturbed a religious celebration and held a political demonstration inside the Igreja do Rosário on February 5, during a demonstration against racism in the historic center of Curitiba.

The judge recognized an Interlocutory Appeal filed by the defense of Renato Freitas against the decision of Judge Patricia de Almeida Gomes Bergonse, of the 5th Court of the Public Treasury of Curitiba, who had denied the injunction in favor of the councilor, disagreeing with the claim that there was illegality in the session of cassation of Freitas for disrespecting the legal deadlines.

For the judge, in a first analysis of the case, the observance of the minimum term was not ensured for the defense to be aware and appear at the act, but also for it to be able to formulate its defense thesis to be given in oral argument of 20 minutes guaranteed by the Chamber’s Rules of Procedure.

In the decision, the judge cites that, as informed in the case file, the Chamber notified, by email, the lawyer of Renato Freitas, Guilherme Gonçalves, at 3:27 pm on June 20, setting the session for 3:30 pm on the 21st – ( 24 hours and three minutes later).

“However, there is no evidence in the Cases that the lawyer was aware of its content within the three minutes that would ensure compliance with the deadline (which could be attested by forwarding a response email, confirming receipt and acknowledgment of the summons, or by means of a telephone call with certification by a public servant of the time at which it was carried out and that the information would have been received by the Lawyer)”. According to the magistrate, according to information in the file, it is certain that its reading was carried out at least from 5:31 pm – “which would no longer meet the minimum period of 24 (twenty-four) hours”. “I observe, therefore, that there was apparently a lack of respect for the due process of law on the part of the Respondent”, she concludes.

