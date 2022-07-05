Renault announces investment to make new 1.0 turbo SUV

Just as the launch of the first generation of Sandero and Logan marked a new moment for Renault in Brazil, the brand is preparing for a new turn. With an investment of R$ 2 billion in our country, the French brand announced the launch of a new compact SUV with a 1.0 turbo engine and change of direction.

With the exception of Kwid, which continues to compete with Fiat Mobi for the title of cheapest car in Brazil, Renault no longer wants volume cars just for volume. The idea now is to seek profit, so it gave up the new generations of Sandero and Logan in Brazil in favor of a new compact SUV that will replace the duo and also the Stepway.

“After the renewal of our current range that took place in the last two years, our objective is to offer new products in the highest segments of the market, in line with the Renaulution strategic plan”, explains Ricardo Gondo, president of Renault do Brasil.

new turbo heart

One of the great highlights of the new Renault SUV is that it will be the first model of the brand to use the 1.0 TCe three-cylinder turbo engine. The engine, which will eventually replace the naturally aspirated 1.6 in the Duster and perhaps even in the Oroch, should have power between 120 and 130 hp and torque of around 20 kgfm, following what is done in rivals.

There are still no confirmations whether there will be versions with manual transmission for this 1.0 turbo engine. However, the CVT gearbox already used by Duster 1.3 turbo, Captur 1.3 turbo and Oroch 1.3 turbo will be the main combination with the new engine. It is worth remembering that the CMF-B base will also be used by new Renault compact models in the future.

The look of the new Renault SUV is still in doubt. It should be inspired by the Austral medium SUV in the second image of the post. However, the size will be closer to that of the Kiger that opens the matter. The base, however, will be the same as the European Sandero, with a lot of influence from the new Stepway in the photo above.

>>Dacia changes the look of its cars: in Brazil, Renault will be less Dacia

>>Cheapest tram in Brazil, Renault Kwid E-Tech, gets more expensive

>>New generation of Mitsubishi ASX will have Renault Duster engine