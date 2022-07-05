Research shows that Gabriel Boric is disapproved by 62% of the Chilean population

support the 247

NRA – A survey carried out by the Chilean institute Cadem shows an increase of 15 points in the disapproval of the country’s president, Gabriel Boric, which stood at 62%, while only 33% approved.

The poll also reflected that 51% of Chileans remain rejecting the new Constitution, currently approved by only 34%.

After a year of work, the Constituent Convention will deliver the final text to President Gabriel Boric this Monday (4th).

Meanwhile, the poll indicates that, regarding the expectations of the September 4 referendum result, 50% believe that the rejection will win, while 43% maintain that the approval will win and 7% do not know.

About “fear and concern about the proposal”, Cadem maintains that it reaches 64% and 32% of those surveyed have “hope” about what is proposed.

