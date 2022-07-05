Rich people from Criciúma (SC) show imported cars to the public

Over the weekend, social columnist Juan Garcia promoted a “mega-exhibition” in Criciúma, which brought together, for about six hours, more than fifty imported cars. Marcos Rovaris street was closed for millionaires to display their cars at the Auto Show JG sports car meeting.

Among the vehicles that were exhibited were Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Porches, BMWs, Audis and other brands valued between R$500,000 to R$5 million.

Furthermore, these cars, mostly imported, are owned by a team, formed by the newly wealthy and emerging from the city of Criciúma, in the south of the state of Santa Catarina.

Observers from the automotive sector estimate that the value, adding up all the cars present at the event, reaches R$ 40 million.

Such an event goes against the reality of the Brazilian people. Currently, the country has returned to the Hunger Map, with 33 million people without food, in addition to 119 million with food insecurity.

Inflation has still become a nightmare for people living in Brazil. Cooking gas is being sold at R$120, while fuel prices have caused the despair of millions of drivers.

