Ricky Martin speaks about restraining order of alleged ex-affair: “Completely false allegations”

The singer Ricky Martin, 50 years old, used social networks last Sunday (3), to say that they are “completely false” the allegations of an unidentified individual that led Puerto Rican authorities to issue a restraining order against him under domestic violence laws in the United States. According to Puerto Rican newspaper El Vocero, the unnamed claimant went directly to court, without filing a police complaint, after ending a seven-month relationship with the singer.

The paper cited a court document saying that Ricky Martin, who has been married to Jwan Yosef since 2017, refused to accept the ex-affair’s decision and continued to make frequent, unwanted contact with the person.

The singer used his official Twitter profile to claim that the court order was based on allegations “completely false” and promised to face them “with the responsibility that characterizes me”. “I am grateful for the countless gestures of solidarity and I welcome them with all my heart”, he said on Twitter, adding that he could not comment further as it was an ongoing legal matter.

Official statement by Ricky Martin. (Photo: Playback/Twitter)

The Associated Press quoted police to confirm that the restraining order had been filed under Law 54, Puerto Rico’s Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act. A statement by the singer’s representatives, quoted by the Associated Press, and several other international media outlets, also described the allegations as “completely false and fabricated”. “We are very confident that when the true facts on this matter are revealed, our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.” said the statement.

According to the newspaper El Vocero, the lawsuit filed against the singer claims that Martin and the victim had been in a relationship for a period of seven months, and have been separated for two. The singer, then, would not have accepted the separation and would have been spotted wandering around the whistleblower’s house. The court order prohibits Ricky Martin from “approach, harass, intimidate, threaten or otherwise interfere” with the victim, according to the Puerto Rican newspaper.

A hearing is scheduled for July 21, when the restraining order expires. The allegations came a few days after Martin’s former manager Rebecca Drucker filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Central District Court alleging the singer owes her more than $3 million in unpaid commissions. .

According to People magazine, Rebecca has managed Ricky Martin’s career twice, from 2014 to 2018 and then between 2020 and 2022. During the latter period, Drucker claimed that Martin was “in absolute turmoil” in your career and personal life.

Featured Photo: Ricky Martin. Playback/Twitter