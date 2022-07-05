Ricky Martin’s Astral Hell

Ricky Martin made headlines this Sunday (3/7) after Puerto Rico police brought to light a protective order case against the singer, accused of domestic violence by the victim, who has not been identified. In the registered document, it appears that the popstar was chasing this person with whom he had an extramarital relationship for seven months, for not accepting the end of the relationship.

The LeoDias column spoke with lawyer Antilia Reis, specializing in family law and domestic violence, to answer questions about protective measures, divorce and division of assets. We wonder how protective measures are generally followed, whether a request from the victim is enough or the case needs to reach a worrying stage.

Ricky Martin Ricky MartinInstagram/Play Ricky Martín (Reproduction: Instagram) Ricky Martín (Reproduction: Instagram)Ricky Martín (Reproduction: Instagram) RICKY MARTIN SONY MUSIC The singer showed all his happiness on InstagramSony Ricky Martin Father’s Day Ricky MartinJ. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD Ricky Martin Father’s Day Ricky MartinJacopo Raule/Getty Images for UNICEF Ricky Martin Father’s Day Ricky MartinRachel Luna/WireImage/via Getty Images RickyMartin What a beautiful family!Photo: Disclosure Ricky Martin He is married to Jwan YosefPlayback / Instagram 0

In Brazil, the victim can call 180 and ask for psychological and legal advice. ‘It is a service of listening and qualified reception to women in situations of violence. The service records and forwards complaints of violence against women to the competent bodies. In case of life-threatening situations or more serious situations, the victim can call 190 which will forward the case to the nearest specialized police station for the woman”, she adds.

In extramarital affairs, if there is a divorce, does the division of property law provide for equality for the two?

“The victim, irrespective of man or woman, can go to the police station closest to their home and file a report based on the Maria da Penha Law and ask for protective measures, which are court orders granted with the purpose of protecting victims who are in risk, danger or vulnerability, regardless of class, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, income, culture, educational level, age or religion. It is requested by the police authority and sent to the judge. A victim of domestic violence can ask for help by writing a red X on the platform of the hand. The red X against domestic violence. If you see a red X on the palm of a woman’s hand, know that this woman is asking for help to get out of a situation of violence”, explains the professional.

Reports of domestic violence incidents are unconditional

Antilia Reis informs that now the victim can no longer withdraw the complaint as in the past. “The types of domestic violence are: physical violence, psychological violence, moral violence, sexual violence, social violence and property violence. The penalty for this type of domestic and family violence was 6 months to 1 year. The minimum sentence is reduced to 3 months and the maximum is increased to 3 years, plus 1/3 in the case of disabled people.”

In extramarital affairs, if there is a divorce, does the division of property law provide for equality for the two?

There is no longer a crime of adultery, but if infidelity is proven, the infidel may be liable for moral damages if he has caused psychological damage, vexatious situations, humiliation, etc. “The betrayed spouse or partner may, in addition to sharing the assets, claim compensation for moral damages. The right to compensation for moral damage only arises when marital infidelity causes the other spouse to experience excessive suffering, humiliation or embarrassment that go beyond the ordinary and normal disgust and hurt at the end of any relationship.”

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.

Have you read all the notes and reports in the column today? Click here.