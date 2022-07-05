Rockstar reportedly canceled Red Dead Redemption and GTA 4 remasters after receiving GTA Trilogy [RUMOR]

The focus on GTA 6 would also be one of the reasons for the company to abandon the project

While rumors about a possible re-release of the first Red Dead Redemption it’s from Grand Theft Auto 4 for current platforms have been circulating since 2016, until today Rockstar has never officially announced anything in this regard. Now, reports indicate that the company may have given up on its plans as a result of public reactions to the GTA Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

Although the collection has reached the respectable mark of 10 million copies sold after its release, it remains best remembered for its bugs and inconsistent visual presentation. Rockstar has already corrected many of the defects present in the three games in the package, but some brands resulting from artificial intelligence upscale look like they will never be fixed by the company.

According to insider Tez2, the company has considered several times creating remasters of Grand Theft Auto 4 and Red Dead Redemption. However, with the release of GTA Trilogy, she finally decided that it was not worth taking the risk of investing money in the relaunch of the two games.

Red Dead Redemption 2 should still have an update

Tez2 also stated that he was able to confirm information from Klippel, another insider specializing in Rockstar, that Red Dead Redemption 2 should get an update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. However, it is still unclear when this should happen, nor how Rockstar Games will offer the enhanced version of the game.

On March 15th of this year, the company made available to state-of-the-art platforms a enhanced version from Grand Theft Auto 5, which was sold at substantial discounts for a limited time. Keeping the basic structure of the original game intact, the update brought updated graphics, various performance modes and a new focus for GTA Online content on consoles.

Another reason Rockstar Games abandoned remasters of their old games is the start of production on Grand Theft Auto 6, which seems to be demanding the attention of all the developer’s employees. Not many details have been officially revealed yet, the title promises massive scope and, according to rumors, can bring a pair of twins as protagonists.

