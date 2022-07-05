Rodrigo Mussi delivers Viih Tube about relationship with Eliezer: ‘She’s in love’ | TV & Famous

Rodrigo Mussi made a basic little gossip about the relationship between HIV Tube and Eliezer . “I’m going to drop a bombshell here! You’re in love, okay? It was already Farofa da Gkay. Eliii, there’s news for you…”, joked the ex-BBB 22, on Instagram Stories on Monday night, 7/4, showing that the influencer and ex-BBB 21 was with him at the moment.

In another video, he showed a conversation in which the influencer says that Gkay was texting her and would be angry. “I wasn’t going to tell her so soon. You messed up,” she joked with her friend.

1 of 1 Rodrigo Mussi talks about Viih Tube and Eliezer’s romance — Photo: Instagram Rodrigo Mussi talks about Viih Tube and Eliezer’s romance — Photo: Instagram

Recently, the couple that assumes the romance, but denies that they are dating, went to Maranhão to participate in São João da Thay, which took place this Thursday, 29/6. From there they took the opportunity to enjoy Lençóis Maranhenses and post many photos for the delight of fans of the ex-BBBs.

In one of the photos of Viih in a bikini, Eliezer wasted no time and commented: “It’s going to be hot like this at home… opss 😂”. Before the party in Brazil, the two traveled through Europe and opened the photo album of tours at Disney in Paris.