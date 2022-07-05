Ronaldo sees Cruzeiro profiting about R$ 1 million after new transfer of old base jewel

Cruzeiro fans are gradually getting used to the idea of ​​playing in Serie A in 2023. That’s because the Toca da Raposa team leads Segundona and doesn’t see their opponents in the rearview mirror. The second place in the table, the best opponent of the miners so far, Vasco is six points behind the leader Cabuloso.

If football on the field has been pleasing, much is owed to coach Paulo Pezzolano and the 2022 signings. the goalkeeper Rafael Cabral and the striker Ed are the two players who arrived this year and who are standing out the most in the team. While the goalkeeper brought tranquility to Cruzeiro’s goal after Fábio’s departure, Mineirão’s shirt 99 is the top scorer in Serie B. The arrivals are bringing results to the team and an exit can generate even more money for the Club.

O Ederson steering wheel, ex-Fortaleza and Corinthians, arrived this year in Italian football, for the Salernitana team. With a good performance in 2022, the athlete must leave the current club to transfer to Atalanta. In a negotiation that could reach R$ 139 million, the Cruzeiro would also win in this story. For being one of the institutions that helped to form the athlete, Raposa is entitled to 0.79% of transactions involving the midfielder.

Despite having played most of the time at the base in São Paulo, Éderson arrived at Cruzeiro to move up to the professional ranks. Considered one of the team’s gems at the time, the athlete’s departure in 2020, after relegation, was not the best. The steering wheel put the Fox in justice, then leaving for Corinthians. Despite the imbroglio, miners should reach R$ 1 million in revenue between the player’s two recent transactions.