Sandy and Lucas pay tribute to Patricia Kisser, godmother of Theo, who died aged 52 from cancer | Campinas and Region

The singer recalled the story of the two, and focused on the last nine years, since she became pregnant with Theo. Sandy highlighted in the message that Patricia came into her life and became irreplaceable. To accompany the tribute, she made a point of showing a moment of Patricia with her son, whose image rarely appears on social media.

“I was so delighted, so admired and grateful for everything you did for me and for our Theozinho even before he was born, that I entrusted you with one of the most important roles in a child’s life: being your dinda. obviously performed this mission with mastery, over the last 8 years”, he said.

Wife of Andreas Kisser, from Sepultura, Patrícia Perissinotto Kisser dies at 52

Sandy also gave details of the relationship they had, with Patricia always attentive to every news of Theo, from a tooth loss to new discoveries at school.

“(…) it hurts a lot to know that I won’t hear you, see you, ‘read’ you, feel your warm and delivered hug, tell you about every tooth that fell out of our boy, about each meeting with the teacher , which made you so proud, of each new discovery, new interest of his, of each playlist inspired by Dindão, of each trip, each achievement, each sadness, each joy… (…), wrote Sandy in the farewell message.

For Lucas Lima, despite her early death, Patrícia distributed love “for at least 3 lives”.

“When you choose someone to be your child’s godmother, a lot is involved. You think about affinity, character, heart, trust… a lot. But to choose our son’s godmother, we didn’t need to think or ponder. that you know Pat, you know. How much she loved this godson was impossible,” Lucas said.

Patricia and Andreas Kisser were together for 32 years. She leaves three children: Yohan, Giulia and Enzo. On Instagram, Andreas published a tribute in which he mentions her first kiss, in Mogi das Cruzes, in São Paulo, and in which he classifies her as “my girlfriend, my wife and my best friend”.