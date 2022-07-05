Santos agrees to terminate contract with Uruguayan defender Emiliano Velázquez

A few days after negotiating defender Robson Reis with Boavista, from Portugal, Santos is very close to losing another player in the position of its squad. On Monday night, Uruguayan Emiliano Velázquez agreed to terminate his contract, which would run until December of this year, amicably.

The information was initially released by the UOL. The official announcement should take place this Tuesday or no later than the end of this week. Velázquez’s departure was approved by the Management Committee, football executive Edu Dracena and Argentine coach Fabián Bustos.

Starting in the 2-1 defeat to Flamengo, last Saturday, for the Brazilian Championship, the Uruguayan would start playing again this Wednesday against Deportivo Táchira, from Venezuela, in Vila Belmiro, in Santos, for the round of 16 of Copa Sudamericana final.

Velázquez arrived at Santos in August last year free of charge. He has been out of contract since the end of the 2020-2021 season, when he left Spain’s Rayo Vallecano. In all, he took the field in 27 matches for Peixe (10 in 2021 and 17 in 2022).

The 28-year-old defender is from Montevideo and began his career playing for Danubio, from Uruguay. Highlight in his native country, the defender was hired by Atlético de Madrid in 2014. In Spain, he also played for Getafe and Rayo Vallecano and also had a spell at Braga, from Portugal.

