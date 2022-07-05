Santos arrives at Sula with a positive record, but Bustos’ team has not been pleasing the web: “Terrible to see this team”

Santos needs to beat Deportivo Táchira to reach the quarterfinals in the Copa Sudamericana. After 1-1 away from home, Alvinegro Praiano only qualifies in regular time with at least a 1-0 advantage. The phase of the team coached by Fabián Bustos is not good and they haven’t won for five games. Trying to establish himself in the position, it is up to the coach copy a flashback to the team.

The continental competition should be more valued with the current situation of the team. At the risk of being fired, a defeat could end the Argentine coach’s history at Santos. With the results in the other championships, mainly after the rout for Corinthians in the Copa do Brasil, Pelé’s team sees the Sula as a title hope.

Thinking about the eternal shirt of 10 Vila, an unbeaten run that began in Pelé’s time should motivate athletes for this week’s match. This because Santos has never lost to a team from Venezuela. In 12 matches played in the history between the Club and teams from the South American country, Peixe won eight times and drew four. Between games against local league teams and Venezuelan clubs, Alvinegro scored 26 goals and conceded just 10.

A specific match against the Venezuelans, which brings good memories to Santos, came from the 2011 Libertadores title campaign. Santos beat Deportivo Táchira 3-1 in Vila Belmiro. The most curious thing is that the result of the first confrontation between the teams in that edition was a draw. in victory, Neymarcurrently at PSG, and the side Danilo, from Juventus, scored the goals that classified the Brazilian team.