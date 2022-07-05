São Paulo agrees with Belletti to command under-20 when Alex leaves | Sao Paulo

Former side Juliano Belletti will be the next coach of São Paulo’s under-20 team.

He will take charge as soon as the current coach, Alex de Souza, has been in office since April 2021. The former midfielder has already warned the board that he does not intend to continue in the role after this season’s competitions.

Belletti had an important passage through São Paulo and played in the 2002 World Cup, the fifth championship. He is currently at Barcelona, ​​where he follows the pre-season of the Catalan team, which he also defended and where he was champion of the Champions League.

Belletti, visiting São Paulo's CT on Saturday — Photo: São Paulo FC

He is expected to join Alex’s coaching staff in the second half of the year to begin the transition. The under-20 tournaments in which São Paulo participates should end in November, and Beletti should already be the coach at Copa São Paulo, in January.

The former side was part of the technical committee of Vanderlei Luxemburgo, at Cruzeiro, but left the club recently.

He went to São Paulo’s CT last Saturday, when he met with the club’s football board.

Alex’s desire is to take over a professional team from next year. At the beginning of the season, he received an offer from Avai, but declined. The former number 10 shirt was also sought after by the Brazilian under-20 team to replace André Jardine, but chose to end his contract with Tricolor.

