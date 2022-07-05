Saravia and Vinícius Lopes receive the third yellow card and miss Botafogo against Cuiabá

Striker Vinícius Lopes and right-back Saravia received the third yellow card in this Monday’s game against Red Bull Bragantino and will miss the Botafogo by suspension in the duel next Sunday against Cuiabá, at 19h (Brasília time), at Arena Pantanal, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Both are new problems for coach Luís Castro, who should no longer have Kayque. The steering wheel suffered a sprain in his right knee in the first half in Bragança Paulista, he left crying a lot, went to the locker rooms walking with the help of crutches and will undergo tests to find out the seriousness of the problem.

Without Vinícius Lopes, the alternative sides of the attack are young Rikelmi, Jeffinho and Daniel Cruz. Gustavo Sauer started the transition, but he should not be available yet. Diego Gonçalves and Victor Sá are handed over to the medical department, with thigh and back problems, respectively. For Saravia’s place, Daniel Borges is the natural replacement.

important returns

Botafogo will have the turns of defender Joel Carli and midfielder Chay for the duel against Cuiabá. The duo did not face Red Bull Bragantino this Monday because they are serving an automatic suspension for the accumulation of yellow cards.