Scams at gas stations are causing damage to motorists

It is more than clear that it is not easy to have a vehicle in Brazil. We know that every day we have to deal with the high prices of fuelsdespite promises of lower prices, in addition to an increase in the amounts requested for maintenance services.

And as if all that wasn’t enough of a headache, people now also have to deal with another very serious problem. This situation, in addition to taking your money away with the abusive prices, also promises to take even more with the sale of services unnecessary and products you didn’t even order.

What happens is that there is a movement at gas stations where employees are oriented in a very immoral way to offer services that the customer’s car does not need, such as an oil change, for example.

A vehicle does need to change the oil from time to time, but if the last change due date has not come, there is no reason for anyone to spend money on it.

And more than selling something that the person doesn’t need, they always try to make the price paid more expensive than usual. The biggest problem is that there is a large number of people who end up falling for this type of scam, many because they don’t understand a lot about the needs of a car, they soon take the gas station attendant’s words to heart.

And because they are not used to taking the car for an oil change, they also have no idea that that service is being charged much more expensively than it should be.

This obviously wouldn’t go unchallenged forever, so the case ended up with the Civil Police. She is now scrambling to identify more cases like these.

Until everything is clarified, there is a guideline that can be followed so as not to end up falling into this type of scam. And perhaps the most important is to limit the gas station to services that can only be done there, completely avoiding anything and everything that can be done in specialized for that.

At a gas station, it’s okay if you:

Replace windshield wiper fluid;

Fuel your car;

Calibrate the tires.

On the other hand, it is best to avoid:

Change the oil;

Change the radiator water;

Exchange any part or component.

It will always be safer to take your vehicle to a specialized place for this type of service.