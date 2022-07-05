Schwarzman Scholars Offer Scholarships to Study in China

The Schwarzman Scholars full scholarship program has opened applications for the 2022 edition. The initiative offers a year-long international master’s degree at Tsinghua University, the top university in China and one of the top 20 in the world, according to QS Ranking. With a focus on global integration, the program’s advisory board includes figures such as former British prime minister Tony Blair, former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, as well as presidents and past presidents of Yale and Duke universities.

The aim of Schwarzman Scholars is “to build a global community of future leaders who will serve to deepen understanding between China and the world.” To do this, fellows come in contact with an influential network of international leaders from a variety of sectors, both among program students and during lectures and extracurricular activities.

Student Susana Sakamoto Machado, a scholarship holder for the 2020 edition of the Líderes Estudar Program, is studying for a master’s degree in International Relations at Tsinghua through Schwarzman Scholars. In this text, she tells about the experience of living in China and participating in the program.

About Schwarzman Scholars

The scholarships cover all the costs of the master’s degree and include air travel to China, housing on the university campus, food, health insurance and a personal computer. There is also an additional amount to cover additional living expenses and travel around China.

The structure of the program is in an immersive format and students interact with each other inside and outside the classroom. All costs are covered. The dormitories where the students live are in the same building inside Tsinghua, and meals and study times are shared together. In addition to traditional classes, students also have access to lectures, an orientation program and may have the opportunity to participate in internships, visits, excursions and develop projects together with local companies and organizations.

The curriculum is divided into 3 parts:

Fixed Curriculum: Classes that serve as the basis for the Master’s and that are held by Schwarzman Scholars at Tsinghua. This part of the program includes topics focusing on leadership in various areas (business, history, public relations, education, crises, etc.), international relations and China studies.

Elective courses: Scholars can choose elective courses taught within Tsinghua from the most diverse areas, it is not necessary to select only those that have to do with the Master’s program.

Extracurricular activities: in addition to traditional subjects, scholarship holders have access to lectures, a field trip within China, Mandarin course, internships and mentoring.

how to apply

Candidates between the ages of 18 and 28, an undergraduate degree in any field, and can demonstrate proficiency in English can apply — the TOEFL exams (with a minimum score of 100 on the iBT test or 600 on the paper test) or IELTS are accepted (with a minimum score of 7).

Applicants must also submit three letters of recommendation, two essays (one personal, explaining how the program will help their careers and detailing leadership skills, and a second text on current affairs), as well as complete transcripts and resume. Students can also choose to record a video of up to a minute of introducing themselves.

Those who have not yet completed their graduation can apply if they complete the course this semester and present their diploma by August 1st.

See more information and application process here. Interested parties must apply by September 20, 2022.

*The text “Schwarzman Scholars: full scholarships for a master’s degree at one of the best universities in the world” was originally published on the Estudar Fora portal, of Fundação Estudar.