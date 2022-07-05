Season 5 of Stranger Things will begin writing in August

Season 4 volume 2 of Stranger Things just arrived at Netflix, but the Duffer brothers are already thinking about the next and final chapters of the original series. In a new interview, Ross stated that the 5th season will begin to have its scripts written in August of this year.

“We’re going to take a little vacation in July,” declared the showrunner in a new interview with Collider. “And then we’ll go back. I know the writers’ room will start the first week of August.”

The first part of the new season of Stranger Things arrived on Netflix in May 27, 2022 after some postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Divided into two parts, the complete season will feature nine episodes of extended durations that will add up to a total of almost 13 hours of never-before-seen content.

