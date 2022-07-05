see 8 careers that are on the rise

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago

When someone is thinking about their first training, or intends to change areas, one of the most important criteria is what would be the absorption capacity of the market for professionals in the chosen area.

To evaluate this criterion, nowadays, it is necessary to be aware of the changes that technology is imposing on the job market, because there is a huge range of jobs that may be about to disappear and many more emerging at this very moment.

To facilitate this choice, Tudo Bahia has separated the eight careers that are on the rise and can help you build a bright future:

1. Information security specialist

As companies need to protect their data more efficiently, this professional can be in great demand to ensure the authenticity, availability and confidentiality of all information stored by a corporation.

2. Software developer

With proper training, you can be responsible for the development of mobile applications and computer programs.

3. Digital Marketing Analyst

Professionals in this area are highly sought after to increase the brand’s reach on social networks and search engines.

4. Big Data Analyst

These professionals supply the demand of companies that have to deal with the enormous amount of data generated across the online world.

5. Sourcing Ethics Officer

Professionals in this area monitor, negotiate and investigate goods and services purchased by a particular company, to ensure that everything follows the ethical standards of the interested parties.

6. Environmental manager

With increasing regulation in the environmental area, the future seems to be very promising for those who dedicate themselves to this area within the corporate world.

7. Sustainability Manager

This position must ensure that the natural resources used are being used in the most conscious and balanced way possible.

8. Architect and 3D engineer

Through the latest technologies, these people seek to deliver smarter, more optimized and personalized projects for each of our customers. construction.

This is just a sample of what the market is looking for and the opportunities that may open up, but it can also be a first step in trying to understand corporate trends and be able to align with them. Good luck in choosing.

