see how to apply for a personal loan and start paying after 90 days

O Nubank personal loan has attracted more and more customers because of the special conditions it presents. The main advantages are the maturity of the first installment of up to 90 days and the possibility of paying the credit in up to 24 installments.

The entire hiring process loan can be done through the Nubank application, where you can choose the number of installments and the best payment date, in addition to checking the credit conditions and the interest rate, which varies according to the installments.

It is important to note that the loan includes, in addition to interest, the IOF (mandatory tax), insurance, taxes, records and other expenses, which must be specified when contracting the credit. On loans, the IOF tax is 0.38% on the total amount plus a percentage of 0.0082% per day, calculated according to the payment term. The simulation can be done in the app.

Nubank estimates that around 2.5 million customers have already used their personal loan.

How to apply for a personal loan at Nubank

O Nubank personal loan is only available to customers who already have the bank’s digital account and credit card. Anyone who is already a Nubank customer should check the app’s home screen to see if the loan is already released.

Check out the step by step below:

Open the Nubank app Click on the Loan tab Select Simulate Loan Describe the reason for the loan Then set the Loan Type Enter the desired value Set the number of installments Choose the best payment date

After the procedure, the customer will be able to view the conditions offered and, after agreeing with the interest rate, adjust the number of installments and dates, confirm the contract by clicking on the Confirm button and typing the password.

How to pay the loan installments

The customer needs to have the full amount of the installment available on the due date, as the payment of the loan installments is made by automatic debit to the Nubank digital account. If the person has no available balance, no amount will be debited, and they will receive an email and a notification on their cell phone, as a reminder for the payment to be made.

In the app you can see how much has been paid and how much is still to be paid. If there is money left over at the end of the month or extra income comes in, the customer can anticipate some payment, earning a discount on the installment – see below how to do it:

Slide the app’s main screen once to the left and click on the Nubank account; Click on “Loan payable” and then on “Advance latest”; Choose all the installments you want to pay by clicking on the simulation.

How to cancel the loan

Cancellation can only be done if you took out the loan less than 7 days ago. For the cancellation to be effective, you must have the total amount of the loan in your Nubank account plus the IOF fees, the tax that is levied on the transaction.

After the period of seven days, it is no longer possible to request the cancellation of the Nubank personal loan. An alternative, in this case, is to anticipate all installments and receive the proportional interest discount.

