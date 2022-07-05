See what Delta did to passengers on Guarulhos flights on Thursday and Friday

Last Thursday, June 30th, all Delta Air Lines customers who boarded at Guarulhos International Airport, in São Paulo, bound for John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), in New York, were greeted with a surprise in your seat.

One cookie chocolate specially produced by catering of the company for the passengers of this flight was motivated to celebrate and share the joy of the airline for the 25th anniversary of operations between Brazil and the United States, whose flights began in June 1997.

Image: Delta Air Lines
The following day, July 1st, it was the turn of all Delta customers departing Guarulhos to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL), in Atlanta, to receive the cookie of chocolate in your armchair. The special item was served to passengers in the three cabins offered by Delta on routes operated from Brazil to the United States: Delta One, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin.

Since 1997, the company has flown more than 47,000 flights between the two countries and transported more than 4.4 million travelers, who today rely on Delta’s daily service from São Paulo to Atlanta, as well as the flight three times a week. , from São Paulo to New York-JFK, carried out with the Airbus A330-300 (for 293 passengers) and A330-200 (for 234 passengers), respectively.

