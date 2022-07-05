Senate plans to increase savings income

Proposal wants to make the most popular investment in the country have a higher and more attractive yield

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

LATAM offers tickets from R$125.00. check out

Under analysis in the Senate, a proposal aims to increase the profitability of savings. The objective of the project is to establish a minimum income percentage floor for financial institutions to pay customers.

According to Agência Senado, PL 1,422/2022, authored by Senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE), proposes the amendment of Law No. 8,177, of March 1, 1991. With the transfer of a higher percentage, the banks can attract more audience.

According to the legislation, the total remuneration of savings deposits is constituted by the basic remuneration, corresponding to the Referential Rate, and by the additional remuneration, equivalent to 0.5% per month, if the Selic is higher than 8.5% per year or 70 % of the fee in other cases.

Proposal that provides for an increase in savings income does not change current criteria

According to the PT senator, the proposed text does not modify the current criteria already known, but transforms the percentages into a floor. Carvalho also points out that, if the bank wants to offer “more advantageous rates for its depositors”, it will have the possibility of paying a percentage to be included in the basic and additional remuneration of savings.

According to the proposal, the additional will have a term of at least 3 months. After this period, the bank chooses whether or not to keep the additional payment. As long as it informs the depositor in advance, the financial institution may stop paying the additional amount after this period.

Gasoline price exceeds R$ 10 and scares drivers

Increase in savings income: BC will be responsible for limiting the percentage of extra remuneration

The project also points out that the Central Bank will have the responsibility to limit the percentage of extra compensation. The measure seeks to prevent severe fundraising policies that can cause an imbalance in the institutions’ withdrawals.

Although there are already alternatives that present greater profitability than savings in Brazil, about 67 million people have values ​​saved in their wallet, which is the most traditional in the country.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Nana_studio / Shutterstock.com