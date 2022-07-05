Serra’s family asks for help for a 17-year-old with a rare disease to be treated in Canada

A 17-year-old girl, resident of Serra, is in urgent need of help from Espírito Santo and Serranos to go to Canada for treatment. Kaila by Carli Pelisson, lives in Bairro Planície da Serra and has a very rare, chronic, progressive and untreated disease.

She has a problem with the communication of the mitochondria, a gene identified as POLG – a disease that is difficult to diagnose, as its symptoms are confused with other diseases.





The mutation of the POLG gene caused in Kaila, ophthalmoparasia (a neurological disease characterized by the weakening of one or more eye muscles); difficult-to-control epilepsy; difficulty moving; muscle weakness and lactate and the chance of disease stabilization is in Canada, where the young woman managed to be included in a study. For that she needs to be in the North American country before August.

“Kaila, her balance is affected, she needs help to stand up, and to get out she uses a wheelchair. She gets tired very easily”, emphasized Ângela Cali, who is the girl’s mother.

The girl needs financial assistance to pay for accommodation, food and other items needed to survive while undergoing treatment at Montreal Children’s Hospital.

The goal is to raise BRL 300,000. Any amount is welcome and to collaborate click here.

Kaila’s problems started in 2019 when she was 14 years old. “She felt tired, sometimes with a headache. We took him to an ophthalmological consultation and with the prescription of glasses we thought that the headaches could be solved. The clinical and laboratory tests were always normal, nothing to justify the tiredness”.

The mother also said that her daughter consulted with a nutritionist to improve her body disposition and increase her self-esteem. “She was consulted by a psychologist and psychiatrist to treat the sadness of not knowing how to deal with the constant feeling of tiredness. Treatment for depression was started.

But Kaila’s health deteriorated further in January of this year, when the young woman was rushed to the hospital with a diagnosis of pancreatitis. “One day before hospital discharge, she had to be taken to the ICU because of seizures. That was the beginning of a huge search for neurological causes, with the hospital’s neurological team, and a doctor in particular the head of the ICU, Dr. Maykel G. Santa Clara, who always believed that there was something wrong with Kaila”.

According to Ângela, several expensive tests were carried out, including those sent outside Brazil to look for the causes of the seizures. “There were many tests and the seizures follow. Until we were referred to a Brazilian neuropediatrician who works in Canada who was on vacation in Brazil, Dr. Felippe Borlot who arrived at her diagnosis through the genetic test, the Exoma. He was the one who discovered the cause of all my daughter’s symptoms: a problem in the communication of the mitochondria, a gene identified as POLG – a disease that is difficult to diagnose because the symptoms are confused with other diseases”.

Kaila, between trips to the hospital, had been hospitalized since January and was discharged on May 1st. She is currently being treated with medication to counter the seizures, with vitamins to keep her body stable, and with antidepressants to help her come to terms with the situation.

As mothers never give up on their children, once they have the test results and the explanation for the disease, Ângela started looking for information and came to a family that had the same problem.

“A mother who asked for help to take her 3 children with mitochondrial disease to the United States, where they were accepted into a study. I managed to find this mother, Lisiane, on a social network, and she explained to me how to proceed. Her children have been on treatment and have been on medication for four years, and the disease has stagnated in the eldest son as the disease was a little advanced, but in the twins who were younger the disease did not develop.”

Through her mother’s efforts, Kaila was accepted into the study. “But we have to be in Canada in August because Kaila will be 18 in September so she has to be there a month early to allow time. Our daughter deserves to participate in this study and have a chance at treatment. We hope to get resources. The sooner diagnosed and treated, the less sequelae. An appeal, help us!”